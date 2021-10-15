There's plenty of things to do in Northern Ireland to keep you busy throughout October.

We've put together six of our favourite things that are happening next week.

CS Lewis Square Urban Market, Belfast

Join Aslan and other characters from Narnia at CS Lewis Square this weekend for an Urban Market.

Belfast's CS Lewis Square will be welcoming back its popular Urban Market.

Showcasing the best in local food and crafts, the square will also host Simple Cypher and their show 'Roll Up, Roll Up' as part of Belfast International Arts Festival.

The market kicks off on Saturday, October 16 from 13:00 - 17:00.

Halloween at Lets Go Hydro, Knockbracken Reservoir

Lets Go Hydro will be hosting a Halloween party for kids and adults alike this weekend.

Kicking off with an inflatable display of pumpkins, witches, ghosts, and goblins, you can then move to the pumpkin patch and make your own spooky lantern.

But that's not all! There are plenty of photo opportunities, a visit from witches and ghost stories for all the family.

After all that fun you can then settle down for a Halloween film at the drive in cinema!

The Halloween events are running from Saturday, October 16, 2021 to Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Tickets cost £40 per car and £3.50 per pumpkin.

Looking Back. Thinking Black. Ciarán Harper at ArtisAnn Gallery, Belfast

October is Black History Month and to celebrate, ArtisAnn Gallery in East Belfast is showcasing work from up and coming artist Ciarán Harper.

Inspired by diaspora and how this can be translated in art, the latest exhibition looking at historical and influential figures across the Black Atlantic

The exhibition is running from Wednesday, October 6, to Saturday October 30, 2021.

Crumlin Road Gaol, Pumpkin Patch with Halloween Tour for Kids

The ideal setting for a spooky tour that is child friendly, Crumlin Road Gaol has devised the perfect day out for all the family.

Friendly ghosts will be on hand to guide you through the Gaol, telling you stories and tales of things that go bump in the night.

There's also a pumpkin patch and carving station available, so you can make your own lantern.

The event starts from Thursday, October 21 - Sunday, October 31, 2021 and tickets cost £12.50 per child and £9 per adult.

Zombie Combat Corps, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh

The ultimate adventure experience this Halloween, why not take on some zombies at Comat Corps?

Defeat your zombie opponents in this lazer tag game set in the mystic forest.

Events take place between Friday, October 8, 2021 - Sunday October 31, 2021, with1-hour slots between 4.00pm and 8.30pm

Tickets are £15 per person and available here.

County Down Golf Classic

This tournament includes Ardglass Golf course, Kilkeel Golf course, and the Royal County Down Golf Club, which boasts spectacular views of the Slieve Donard mountain.

The package includes:

A welcome drinks reception with local produce canopies at the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa

18 Holes at Kilkeel Golf Club, Ardglass Golf Club and Royal County Down Championship

Complimentary whiskey & beer tasting from local producers Whitewater Brewery and Killowen Distillery

Luxury coach transfers to and from golf course to Newcastle each day.

Prize Giving & buffet meal at Royal County Down Golf Club, Newcastle

Goodie bag & prizes worth over £5,000

Taking place this weekend from Saturday, October 16 Oct 2021 - Sunday, October 19 2021, tickets are £330.