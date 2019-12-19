TV restoration show searching for local sheds in Banbridge

Popular Channel 4 restoration show Find It, Fix It, Flog It is looking for local sheds across Banbridge.

They want to hear from anyone in Banbridge and the surrounding area with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through.

Automotive and vintage machinery specialist Henry and upcycling expert Simon are careful not to reveal the location of any sheds featured in the programme.

From the creators of Shed & Buried and Junk & Disorderly, the upcoming series of Find It, Fix It, Flog It will start filming in March 2020.

If you or someone you know has a fantastic assortment of vintage memorabilia, an incredible automotive collection, a pile of furniture waiting to be restored or just needs a good old-fashioned clear out, email: info@hcaentertainment.com for more information.