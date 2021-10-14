Your family will be spoilt for choice this half term, with plenty of events to choose from across Northern Ireland.

From learning the ropes in climbing to enjoying the great outdoors, we've put together a list of what’s on for kids this half term in Northern Ireland.

Ulster Museum, Belfast

The Ulster Museum is the ideal spot for a rainy day this half term.

The ideal place to keep your little ones entertained on a wet day, the Ulster Museum has plenty of things to see!

From Takabuti to Dinosaur bones, you'll be sure to ignite their imagination.

Admission to the museum is free.

Scarecrow Parade at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will be coming alive this October with a gathering of spooky scarecrows.

Come see the display and join in the fun, with activities including make your own mini scarecrow kicking off on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Tickets are £14.20 for adults with no donation, £7.10 for a child with no donation and there are family bundles available.

Family ticket 1 is for 1 adult & up to 3 children and costs £24.80. Family ticket 2 is for 2 adults & up to 3 children and costs £39.00.

Pumpkin Patch with Halloween Tour for Kids, Crumlin Road Gaol

The ideal setting for a spooky tour that is child friendly, Crumlin Road Gaol has devised the perfect day for your little ones.

Friendly ghosts will be on hand to guide you through the Gaol, telling you stories and tales of things that go bump in the night.

There's also a pumpkin patch and carving station available.

Tickets are £12.50 per Child (includes Pumpkin), £9 Per Adult (excludes Pumpkin).

Children under 1 are free but do not receive a Pumpkin. If you want a pumpkin for an under 1 you must purchase a full child ticket.

Cahoots NI The Grimm Hotel

Cahoot's NI The Grimm Hotel is making its premiere at the 2021 Belfast International Arts Festival.

Taking inspiration from the Grimm's book of fairy tales, this theatre show combines folklore with fairy tale magic - the ideal combination for Halloween fun!

Tickets are £15-£12.50 and the show is suitable for kids aged 8 +.

Halloween Gruffalo Guided Walk, Colin Glen

Endorsed by Julia Donaldson, this is Ireland's only official Gruffalo Trail.

This engaging woodland trail transports your little ones into the Gruffalo tales and also includes a pumpkin carving session to get you in the spooky spirit.

To top if off you even get your very own Gruffalo book and certificate to hold onto the memories.

Tickets are from £15.50.

W5 Science Museum

Bring science to life at W5 and immerse yourself in a world of discovery.

Explore the Climbit climbing structure, their new AMAZE space and even meet their W5’s humanoid robot ‘Robothespian'.

Tickets are £7.00 for adult and £5.55 for a child.

Cinemagic International Film & Television Festival for Young People

Cinemagic is back and running events for young people all over October.

The popular festival includes a packed programme of events for 4-25 year olds and featuring the best of world cinema, creative masterclasses and fun-filled film events.

Tickets and events are available from Cinemagic's website here.

We are Vertigo

Enjoy the ultimate adventure this half term, whatever the weather at We are Vertigo.

Featuring an Inflatable Play Park, Ski and Adventure Centre and climbing wall, there is something suitable for all the family.

Ticket prices can vary depending on the activity.

Narnia in Kilbroney Forest Park

Discover the magical world of C S Lewis's Narnia in Kilbroney Forest Park.

Enter the woodland route through a wardrobe door, spot the lamppost where Lucy spied Mr Tumnus and even make your way to Aslan's table!

Entry to the Forest Park is free.

Giant’s Lair and Adventure Playground at Slieve Gullion Forest Park

Bring your child's imagination alive, with the Giant's Lair and Adventure Playground at Slieve Gullion.

This trail takes you to a land of mystery, dragons, giants, witches and fairies inspired by local mythology.

Entry to the Forest Park is free.

SkyTrek by Starlight, Colin Glen

Designed especially for Halloween, tack on the challenge of the SKYTrek Ultimate Ropes course after dark.

The trek includes a fan descender free-fall, 90 metre zipline and 30-foot multi-level climbing wall,