Healthy Bites Week in Banbridge Library

Banbridge Library is helping you get the New Year off to a great start by announcing ‘Healthy Bites Week’ until Saturday, January 18.

A range of Healthy Bites events are on offer in the library to help people achieve those all important New Year’s resolutions and to boost health and wellbeing.

Tuesday, January 14: ‘Your Health is your Wealth’ - Health Fair information day from 12noon – 4pm.

During this event, you will be able to have free health and hearing checks, access good health advice, and find out where to go for help and support. You can also pick up some de-stressing techniques and get tips about keeping fit, eating well and learning to relax.

Special session of Chatter Books with a surprise activity and healthy snacks from 4pm – 5pm. Suitable for children age 9 - 11 years old.

Take 5 Poetry and Pancakes session – from 6.15pm - 7.30pm. Join us for a special session of Poetry and Pancakes based around the Take 5 steps to wellbeing.

Wednesday, January 15: Special session of Wild About Books with a surprise activity and healthy snacks from 3.30pm – 4.30pm. Suitable for children age 7 - 9 years old.

Thursday, January 16: Board Games Group – 6th Birthday celebration from 10.30am – 12noon. The Adult Board Games group is all about keeping your mind active and having fun. Feel free to join us every Thursday morning.

Friday, January 17: Adult Reading Groups -11am - 12noon. Healthy snacks provided for our discussion of ‘The Nightingale’ by Kristin Hannah.

Saturday, January 18: Chill Out Time with Mindful Adult Colouring and jigsaw sessions throughout the day. This event is for adults.

Lego Workshop - 11am - 11.45am. Build me a Healthy Lunch theme for 4 - 8 year olds. This event is part of the New Year New You programme.

Admission is free and booking is essential for most events, please contact Banbridge Library on telephone: 028 4062 3973 or email: banbridge.library@librariesni.org.uk.