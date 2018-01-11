YFC members tread the boards

After a break of six years, Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club are delighted to announce the return of a three act play to the stage.

This will also be the first three act play to be staged in the club’s new Hall premises at Downpatrick Street in Rathfriland.

The Sam Cree Play, entitled Widows Paradise, is set in the 1960’s and takes place in a “luxury” caravan with five ladies embarking on a “strictly women only” holiday, set beautifully in the Cranfield countryside.

The play is produced and directed by no stranger to the stage at Rathfriland, Francis Lively with assistance from Jennifer Livingstone and Dr. Alan Turtle both from White Heather Players.

The club and committee would sincerely like to thank these individuals for all their time, dedication and direction over this last few months to ensure that the club keeps up the tradition of staging a three act play.

The production takes place at Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Hall, Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland from Wednesday February 28 to Saturday March 3 inclusive with doors open at 7.30pm and the curtain up at 8.00pm (sharp).

The cost will be £10 for adults and £5 for children (under 16).

Group discounts are also available so if you require further information contact any cast member, Rathfriland YFC club leader, Stephen Gordon on 07871039833 or Club Secretary Alison Gracey on 07938877089.