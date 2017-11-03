Visit the musical world of Dr Seuss

Banbridge Musical Society are busy putting the final touches to their upcoming production of ‘Seussical the Musical’ which runs at the IMC Cinema in Banbridge from November 15-20.

A musical perfect for the whole family, Seussical takes us into the world of Dr. Seuss, where we revisit beloved characters including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie, and JoJo.

The Cat in the Hat, which is played by Anthony Fitzpatrick, guides us into The Jungle of Nool where we see Horton (Ruairi McAlinden), the kind hearted elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whoville.

He meets JoJo (Daire Downey), a Who child sent to military school for thinking too many “thinks.”

Horton decides he must protect the speck of dust on a nearby clover, while at the same time protecting an abandoned egg left to his care by the lazy Mayzie la Bird (Claire Costello).

Horton tries to convince the other animals in The Jungle of the existence of the Whos, but he is ridiculed and put on trial for insanity.

Only his loyal neighbour, Gertrude McFuzz, played by Lurgan actress Emma Kelly, never loses faith in him.

Charming Seussical teaches us the power of being unique, and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.

The show is directed by Lisburn man Ian Milford with musical direction by well known Portadown native Denis McKeever.

Seussical runs nightly from November 15 – 19 at 7.30pm with matinee performances on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20. Tickets are selling well so don’t miss out and book your ticket today by contacting 07391 822674.