Plea to save Banbridge Musical Society

Banbridge Musical Society have been entertaining local audiences for 74 years through award-winning shows but now there are fears over the future of the company and they are urgently appealing for the local community to show their support.

Unfortunately over the last number of years, membership has dwindled, cast numbers have been low and support at fundraisers and social events has been poor, according to a spokesperson for the group.

The Society is run by a hard-working committee who work tirelessly to ensure its members are able to tread the boards each year but they do require the support and commitment of their members to ensure the Society can exist.

Last month the Society held their Annual General Meeting and were very disappointed with the turnout – apart from the existing committee and two Vice-Presidents, only one member was in attendance. In fact, the turnout was so small that the meeting could not go ahead and a new committee could not be formed leaving the future of Banbridge Musical Society in jeopardy.

The Society have decided to make one last attempt to save the company by holding an Extraordinary General Meeting to decide the future of the organisation. “If the support is not there from new and returning members, the Society will have no choice but to shut down and there will be no locally produced Musical Theatre for adults, teenagers and children in the town to take part in and attend,” said a spokesperson.

Banbridge Musical Society are appealing to all members to attend the meeting at Abercorn Primary School on Wednesday August 1 at 7.30pm and show their commitment to the future of their Society.