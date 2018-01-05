Musical Society plan concert in memory of President

Last Summer, Banbridge Musical Society were saddened by the death of their much loved President, Colin Porter.

Colin was a member of the society for over 40 years. He acted as President, Vice President, Chairman and almost every position within Committee for most of those years.

He was a wonderful actor and singer but his forte was in supporting his fellow colleagues with words of encouragement. He is responsible for many of our members following Musical Theatre as a career and for encouraging the best from all involved within the society with his kind praise. He will be much missed by all of his friends.

The society decided that Colin’s life and dedication to Banbridge Musical Society should be honoured with a memorial concert to take place on Sunday 21st January at 7.30pm in the IMC Cinema, Banbridge. The concert, which is being directed by Dennis McKeever, will feature songs from some of Colin’s favourite shows throughout the decades with solo performances mingled with choral pieces and duets.

The concert will be compered by past member and now professional director, Tony Finnegan and will feature guest stars Baritone Karl McGuckin and swing singer Andi Mac.

At the request of Colin’s family, proceeds of the concert will be shared between the society and Southern Area Hospice Services. Tickets are priced at £10 and available from Brown Bear or by calling 07391 822674.