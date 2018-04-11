Evita comes to Banbridge

Banbridge Musical Society are busy now with the final days of rehearsal their upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s acclaimed musical, Evita, which runs at the IMC Cinema, Banbridge from April 17-21.

Evita tells the story of the life of Argentine political leader, Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president, Juan Perón.

Taking on this massive title role is no easy task and Banbridge Musical Society are very lucky to have the very talented Emma Kelly in this role.

Emma is no stranger to Banbridge audiences having taken on many lead roles in recent years. She has just recently been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the annual National Operatic and Dramatic Association awards for her performance as Gertrude McFuzz in last year’s Seussical having just won Best Individual Performance for her portrayal of Morticia in Banbridge’s Addams Family last year.

Emma is supported on stage by a host of talented performers. Anthony Fitzpatrick will be playing the part of Che who acts as narrator of the show. Fergal White is making his Banbridge debut in the role of Juan Perón.

The show is directed by Ian Milford and Dennis McKeever is Musical Director. Banbridge girl, Lynn Gourley, has taken on the task of choreographing the show.

The talented cast have been working since December to make sure audiences will have a performance to remember. This is one not to be missed.

Evita runs at 7.30pm nightly from April 17 - 21. Tickets are now available to purchase online at www.gr8events.ie/banbridgems.