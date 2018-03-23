Emma will tread the boards in Banbridge as Evita

Banbridge Musical Society are busy now with the final weeks of rehearsal their upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s acclaimed musical, Evita, which runs at the IMC Cinema, Banbridge from April 17-21.

Evita tells the story of the life of Argentine political leader, Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president, Juan Perón.

Taking on this massive title role is no easy task and Banbridge Musical Society are very lucky to have the very talented Emma Kelly in this role.

Emma is no stranger to Banbridge audiences having taken on many lead roles in recent years, and has recently been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the annual National Operatic and Dramatic Association awards for her performance as Gertrude McFuzz in last year’s Seussical.

Supporting Emma on stage is a stellar cast including Banbridge newcomer, Fergal White, in the role of Juan Perón and Anthony Fitzpatrick as the meddling narrator of the show, Ché.

Evita runs at 7.30pm nightly from April 17-21. Tickets are now available to purchase online at www.gr8events.ie/banbridgems.