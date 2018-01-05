A showcase of musical talent

Singers from across Northern Ireland will be coming together next week for a very special musical showcase at Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey on January 13.

Members of musical societies will be raising their voices in song for this year’s Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Showcase.

The centrepiece of the showcase will be a 20 minute performance of extracts from the hit musical Matilda.

Featuring 40 talented youth performers, who will get the unique opportunity to perform an abridged version of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, this will be a first for Northern Ireland.

With children from a number of different musical societies from across the Province, this showcase production will feature a selection of songs from Tim Minchin’s hilarious musical adaptation, including Naughty performed by some very talented Matildas, Revolting Children, and The School Song.

Tickets are on sale from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online at www.theatreatthemill.com.