Music fans flock to BuskFest

Celebrating a fabulous 15 years of promoting the best in busking talent, Banbridge BuskFest hit all the right notes on Saturda June 23 when locals and visitors descended upon the town to enjoy an afternoon of eclectic entertainment performed by a menagerie of marvellous musical talent from all corners of Ireland and the UK.

Soloists, groups, guitarist, singers and saxophonists were among the many pitch perfect performers who presented their talents to an enthusiastic audience covering all musical genres from folk to funk, rock to pop, classical to country and everything in-between.

Buskfest Banbridge 23rd June 2018: Winner of the Best Overall: Ben Cutler. �Edward & Paul Byrne Photography

The judges, led by BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean, were faced with the monumental task of choosing the winners from the 92 entrants however after much deliberation the winners were announced as follows:

Best Overall Winner: Ben Cutler, a 14 year old singer songwriter from Belfast scooped the top prize of £1000 and will also perform at Sunflowerfest which takes place at Tubby’s Farm Hillsborough from 27 – 29 July 2018

Best Individual: Eva Kearney, a solo singer from Lurgan who has been performing from an early age received the £500 prize.

Best Band: The Belfast Buskers, a recently formed four piece hailing from Portrush, Derrytrasna, Belfast and Randalstown picked up the £500 prize.

Buskfest Banbridge 23rd June 2018: Winner of the Best Junior: Croga. �Edward & Paul Byrne Photography

Best Junior: Croga, a young five piece traditional folk band hailing from Co. Mayo were awarded £500.

Best Performance: Paul and the Meanies, a three piece band from the Portadown, Newry and Hilltown areas won £250

Spirit of BuskFest: Sins of a Cynic, a Lurgan based trio who are regulars at BuskFest received the £250 prize sponsored by The Boulevard.

Ahead of the winning announcements, BuskFest 2017 Overall Winner Weston Clendinning took to the stage with his band Hunkpapa.

Buskfest Banbridge 23rd June 2018: Winner of the Best Individual: Eva Kearney. �Edward & Paul Byrne Photography