Lodge invites people to free party to celebrate Royal wedding

Listullycurran Truth Defenders LOL 616 will host a free Royal Wedding Party this Saturday, May 19 to celebrate the marriage of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The event, made possible by a grant from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, will have a red, white and blue theme and a special focus on children and children’s activities.

Inviting people to join them at Listullycurran Orange Hall, near Dromore, Worshipful Master of LOL 616 John Brennan said: “The theme of our party will be a red, white and blue Soldiers and Princesses Party, with everyone encouraged to dress in our national colours and children encouraged to dress as soldiers (in honour of Prince Harry) or princesses (in honour of our newest princess Meghan Markle). There will be special prizes for the best dressed princess and soldier.

“Events will start from 11am, with the hall showing the wedding live before we break for a BBQ lunch followed by some homemade desserts and ice cream from our visiting ice cream stand.

“There will be lots for children to do, including a bouncy castle, but we would encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to join us on what promises to be a fun-filled day.”

Although not essential, Listullycurran would like anyone attending to let John know on­ 07747 770683 before Saturday so the lodge has some idea of numbers to expect.