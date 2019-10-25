We’re off to see the wizard in Banbridge

Banbridge Musical Society are busy now in their final weeks of rehearsal their upcoming production of the much-loved musical, The Wizard of Oz, which runs at the IMC Cinema, Banbridge from November 20-24.

The Wizard of Oz tells the story of Dorothy Gale who gets caught in a tornado’s path and somehow ends up in the land of Oz. Here she meets some memorable friends and foes in her journey to meet the Wizard of Oz who everyone says can help her return home and possibly grant her new friends their goals of a brain, heart and courage.

In the lead role of Dorothy is Lurgan lass, Aimee McVeigh.

Aimee is no stranger to the stage having taken on many lead roles in recent years such as Dolores Van Cartier in St Ronan’s Grammar Schools production of Sister Act and, most recently, Pink Lady Frenchie in Banbridge’s production of Grease earlier this year.

Aimee is supported on stage by a wealth of talent from Banbridge and the surrounding towns including Banbridge local, Colm McBrien as Tin Man, Ruairi McAlinden as the Cowardly Lion, Calum Moore as the Scarecrow, Rosemary Kelly as Glinda, Nicola Brenchley as the Wicked Witch of the West and Brendan Magee as The Wizard.

The show is directed by Ian Milford and Niall O’Flaherty is Musical Director and choreography by Nina Dibb.

The show runs from November 20-24 and tickets are on sale at www.gr8events.ie/banbridgems.