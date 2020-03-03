Want to appear on TV?

Consumer and lifestyle BBC-1 show ‘Shop Well for Less?’ are looking for families here who want to learn to spend

without the splurge, whilst maintaining the lifestyle they want, to take part in the fifth series.

Whether you lack time to search for bargains, feel under pressure to buy named brands or need help planning and saving for a big event, the team from ‘Shop Well for Less?’ can help families to save as they shop. In the previous four series they’ve shown families and households how to shop smartly and cut out unnecessary costs through practical shopping advice and savvy money saving tips.

To find out more information visit: www.facebook.com/ShopWellForLess or to apply for the show, call: 0117 970 7673 or email: Shopwell@rdftelevision.com