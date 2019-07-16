Tickets are going fast for Bapper’s Gig

Bapper’s Gig 2019, Mid-Ulster’s most anticipated family friendly rock n’ roll event is just a week away on Saturday, August 3 at Hill of the O’Neill, Dungannon.

Tickets are now limited, immediate booking is now advised so your not disappointed like many were when last years show sold completely out.

Headlining this year’s event is The Quireboys who are celebrating 35 years together. Returning from last year’s sold out event are local blues rock five piece Blackwater Conspiracy alone with former Mama’s Boy’s guitarist The Pat McManus Band.

New bands for concert goers to feast their eyes on include Qween - It’s A Kinda Queen, Trucker Diablo, Davy K Project along with some more local talent in The Third Wheel Band, The Reapermen fronted by Soul Man Mark Casey and Midnight Station who formed especially for this event.

The variety of on site food and drink has expanded this year with not one but three bars including the all new ‘Rocktail Bar’ where you can treat yourself to the finest rock ‘n’ roll cocktails all day long. Never have an empty stomach with the return of Tony and Herb’s Pizza along with new additions in Food Path Street Food, Manders Attraction’s Sweet Factory which will serve everything from ice cream to liquorice to candy floss plus Cafe Latte will be on site serving up a smokey BBQ and scrumptious tray crepére delights.

There’s also an expanded Kids Zone this year with Gaming Station NI hosting all the latest consoles and games inside their Gaming Bus. Clayrazy will be showing children how to make clay models of their favourite rock stars, Disney or Pixar characters, better still children can take them home as a keep sake. Last but by no means least we’re delighted to welcome back Lisa Cunningham-Black and her staff to paint all the kiddies faces whatever way they wish.

Gates open at 2pm and remaining tickets can be purchased from www.Dungannon.info and from Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House Box Office.

Further info from @BappersGig on Facebook & Twitter.