NI Science Festival comes to town

Banbridge is encouraged to celebrate the science of you, the universe and everything in-between as it plays host to the sixth annual NI Science festival.

Saturday 15 February Starjump will facilitate its Dino Dig, a children’s workshop involving sensory activities to encourage imaginative play, storytelling while exploring prehistoric times and all things dinosaurs and archaeology.

In Sensory Space (15 February), little ones have the chance to explore the world of science using all of their senses. Experiment with materials and develop an understanding of the world around us through touch, taste, smell, sight and sound.

Uncover an array of prehistoric fossils hidden in throughout a variety of fun activities, make your very own archaeological discovery and explore the clay and play materials in Fantastic Fossils (15 February).

Chris McCreery, NI Science Festival Director, said: “Six years on from the very first edition of the NI Science Festival and the now annual celebration of all things science, technology, engineering and mathematics has grown to become one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

“As the festival grows, so too does the calibre of events and talent we’re able to attract to Northern Ireland. It also acts as a platform to showcase the inspiring natural beauty and ecology on our doorstep plus the truly global reach of scientific research and innovations hailing from NI.”

He added: “This year, we’re delighted to extend the reach of the festival to Banbridge. Through close collaboration with our regional venues and event partners, plus the continued support of our funders, the festival is working to engage with the largest possible audience by championing STEM in all its forms.”

For more information about NI Science Festival events and to book tickets, visit nisciencefestival.com and keep up to date with the festival on social media via Facebook and Twitter.