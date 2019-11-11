With the festive season just around the corner why not come along and pick up the perfect present with a wide variety of crafts on offer at ‘Christmas Crafts at the Gallery’ which takes place on Friday, November 15 from 4pm – 9pm and Saturday 16 from 10am – 4pm at the FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio, Banbridge.

Set in the unique surroundings of the award-winning arts facility, Christmas Crafts at the Gallery is the ideal opportunity to get the gift gathering underway or just treat yourself to something a bit special from the array of handmade crafts on offer including ceramics, jewellery, soaps, textiles and handbags and more.

Visitors will also get the opportunity to meet the crafters who will be delighted to discuss their products and offer enlightenment on the processes and techniques used to create each beautiful and exclusive piece.

As well as appreciating the charming crafts on display take time to relax and enjoy the enchanting live music performed by Kenny Qua, while children can get creative with free drop-in craft workshops and face painting. Quails at the Gallery will also be open throughout the event

offering a delicious selection of tasty treats to tantalise the taste buds.

Admission to Christmas Crafts at the Gallery is free. For information contact the FE McWilliam Gallery on 028 4062 3322 or info@femcwilliam.com

For further details on Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s festive celebrations go to DiscoverYourChristmas.com.