Busy spring programme launches at the Alley

Strabane’s Alley Theatre has a packed programme of events for the New Year, with an array of top comedians, musicians and drama acts all set to perform over the coming months.

Among the highlights is the sell-out adult humour show ‘Sorry For Your Loss’. A second night has just been added, so book quickly to avoid disappointment. Other comedy shows include Give My Head Peace and Conal Gallen’s The Joker. Further highlights include comedy acts Colin Murphy and Micky Bartlett, and musical performances by The Kilkennys, Jason Hughes and Bye Bye Baby, not to mention our showband weekend featuring The Miami Showband.

Lovers of classical music are in for a real treat as The Ulster Orchestra returns in April for a wonderful evening of uplifting music which is not to be missed!

Our drama highlights include the nine night Strabane Drama Festival which features a different play each night, the Northern Ireland One Act Drama Finals, as well as productions from Encore, Clanabogan Drama Circle and much more.

Children’s entertainment will include family shows Treasure Island and Teddy’s Sports Day from Barking Dog Theatre, as well as the ever popular Jo Jingles - a great interactive show for children with additional needs from four to eight years old.

Family entertainment shows include the amazing circus aerial show ‘How to Square a Circle’, with gravity defying acrobatics and lots of laughter.

For wrestling fans we have American Wrestling, a one night, knock-out championship tournament. This show is expected to sell out, so book early.

Throughout the spring season there will also be an extensive arts development programme to get adults and children creative in a range of workshops.

The exhibition programme this season has attracted the best artists from all over Ireland. Top acts for 2020 include Jake O’Kane, Flash Harry, Our Jimmy and Psychic Sally – the perfect gift for Christmas.

Tickets for all spring events are available at the Box Office on 028 71 384444 or www.alley-theatre.com.