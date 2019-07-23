Doreen’s book tells folk tales

Banbridge author, Doreen McBride’s latest book, ‘North of Ireland Folk Tales for Children’ is full of mermaids and pishogues, haunted dolmens and plenty of ghosts, rude Celts and bloody thirsty warriors.

It’s a collection of weird, wonderful and irreverently told tales by an award-winning storyteller. It is not for the faint of heart is certainly not appropriate for adults!

Doreen explained: “Folk tales are very important. They are full of encapsulated wisdom passed down through the centuries and can be trusted never to harm. That’s important because today’s technology provides so much that’s dangerous. Folk tales are disappearing. They are our heritage and should be treasured and passed on. Children are the future. Being exposed to their country’s folk tales gives a sense of being rooted, respect for the environment, an insight into past ways of life and the ability to empathise and apart from all that serious stuff - many of them are great fun!

“Today books are competing with television, smart phones and all kinds of distractions. I decided to write something children would want to read so I used harmless words children love,’piddle’ and ‘poo’ and ‘big smelly ones’ and ‘wee smelly ones’ and so on.

“I am very grateful to Edenderry Primary School, Banbridge, who trialed the stories and encouraged me in my wickedness and to Eamonn Phoenix, who not only encouraged me but took the time to write an introduction! I was delighted when it was picked as an editor’s choice.”

‘North of Ireland Folk Tales for Children’, published by The History Press is available from all good book shops including Amazon, Walsh’s Newsagent, Banbridge, the F. E. McWilliam Gallery, Banbridge Tourist Office, Milestone, Rathfriland and The St Patrick Centre, Downpatrick.