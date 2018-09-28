Budding young actor stars in new movie

Budding young Banbridge actor, Isaac Heslip, is starring in a new feature film, which premieres tonight (October 2).

Isaac, who is best known for playing Seamie Brady on the BBC drama series My Mother And Other Strangers, stars in Grace and Goliath, the new film produce by Cinemagic, which premiered this week before opening at cinemas across the country.

Grace and Goliath is a family feel-good movie that will make you proud to come from Northern Ireland.

A Hollywood big shot (and he knows it), Josh Jenkins, sweeps into Belfast to make a movie, but before long his world crashes and he loses everything. Lily (the hotel cleaner) invites him to stay with her crazy family and gradually the people of this ‘strange’ city touch his heart, forever. It’s a powerful story of how one man’s ‘Goliath ‘ego’ is brought down by one single blow of ‘Grace’.

With a superb home grown cast and cameos from Ciarán Hinds, Suranne Jones, Sally Lindsay and Bronagh Waugh, Grace and Goliath is set to be the family film of the year.

“I play the part of Billy Robert who is the big brother in the family,” explained Isaac.

“He has a cheeky personality and gets into trouble sometimes.

“He is very protective of his brother and sister and is obviously devastated when his sister Grace takes sick.

“I was initially surprised to get the part and then really excited to be a part of this film.

“I really liked the character of Billy Robert because of his humour and cheeky personality.

“I think this film really shows the power of people when they come together to help one another. It shows how precious life can be and how your circumstances can change in an instant.”

Grace and Goliath opens at cinemas across Northern Ireland from Friday October 5.