The Banbridge Performing Arts Festival makes a welcome return

Three rooms in the Iveagh Suite and three professional adjudicators will be used over three sessions each day.

In 2019, no less than 1,700 performers entered from primary and secondary schools, private Speech and Drama Teachers and parents and 128 tropies /cups and numerous medals and certificates were awarded.

The festival had to be cancelled in November 2020 and February 2021 due to Covid but the organising Secretary, Patricia Mulligan and her voluntary committee are hopeful it will go ahead this year.

The syllabus is now available giving details of the 103 classes in the festival plus almost £1000 in bursaries to be won.