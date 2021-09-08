Magic of the big screen for free

The Greatest Showman

Organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the alfresco film series takes place in celebration of this year’s Good Relations Week, which runs from Monday September 20 to Sunday September 26.

Everyone from kids to the young at heart can enjoy a truly cinematic experience with the screening of two family favourites right across the borough!

Travel to the fantasy world of Kumandra, and enjoy an exciting, epic journey during the thrilling screening of Raya and the Last Dragon or dance and sing-along to a joy-filled showing of The Greatest Showman.

The screenings will be held at Dromore Community Centre on Friday September 24, with Raya and the Last Dragon screening at 4pm, and The Greatest Showman at 7pm.

Bookings open on Friday September 17 and tickets are available free of charge at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/.