Dromore Cathedral organist ends concert series in style

Driomore Cathedral oragnist Orly Watson

Speaking of this event and the rest of the series, Orly said: “It was wonderful to conclude my recital series with a programme of favourite pieces on the magnificent organ of Enniskillen Cathedral.

“The event was attended by a large and appreciative audience, a relative rarity with organ recitals.

“My thanks to the Dean, The Very Revd Kenneth Hall for his superb efforts in attracting people to the concert, and also to everyone else who was involved in any way, and to those who extended such particularly warm hospitality.

“The series has been both a great success and a most enjoyable way to return to musical performance after the closures and restrictions of this past year.

“Many different clerics, organists, musicians, and laypeople have been instrumental in coordinating the concerts, and I would like to thank all of them sincerely.

“It has been wonderful to spend time in each of the beautiful churches and to explore the diverse range of instruments. Audiences have ranged from very small to very large, and I would like to thank everyone who has attended.”

The recital was the last in a series of five, and followed events at Holywood, Kilbroney, and Tartaraghan Parish Churches, and Newry Cathedral.

In addition to raising funds for Orly’s ongoing musical education, the concerts will help to support a variety of projects at the associated venues.

Dr David Baxter, Musical Director, Chamber Choir West; Conductor, Fermanagh Touring Choir; Cantor, Enniskillen Cathedral, course accreditor for some undergraduate programmes at Queen’s University, Belfast and retired Head of Music in a local post-primary school and A’ Level examiner, attended the performance in Enniskillen and said: “The recital was a little nugget of quality in a post-Covid calendar.

“Orly’s playing was of a very high standard where he especially excelled in his Bach pieces.

“I was pleased that he was prepared to take risks and indeed some of his pieces required that, for example, the Widor and Vierne, where his choice of registration showed a new light on an instrument with which I am very familiar.