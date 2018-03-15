WATCH: Jacob Stockdale looks ahead to Ireland final showdown with England in the Six Nations championship

Nine years ago Jacob Stockdale was a 12-year-old boy dreaming of playing rugby for Ulster and Ireland.

He watched Ireland clinch a Grand Slam and Six Nations Championship in Cardiff on television.

Now on Saturday he runs out at Twickenham as a Six Nations Championship winner with the class of 2018 and aiming to become a member of only a third Ireland team to achieve rugby immortality.

The ambassador for Lurgan Tigers took some time out this week to viist the club at Pollock Park - our sports editor Richard Mulligan also could not miss out on a chance of taking to the gem Ireland have unearthed.