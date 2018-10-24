Ulster sides to fore as schoolboy event opens

Oliver Kidd was on the scoresheet.
Ulster sides made an impressive start to the Crowne Plaza all-Ireland Schoolboy Hockey Championship in Belfast on Wednesday with their only losses being suffered in local derbies.

Troy Chambers and Oliver Kidd both netted hat-tricks on day one of the tournament which continues on Thursday and concludes on Friday with the semi-finals and final.

Chambers’ treble helped Wallace High to a 5-0 win over seven-times champions RBAI in which Adam and Ben Clarke were also on target.

Kidd, meanwhile, also hit three goals as Wallace’s Lisburn rivals defeated Methodist College 4-1.

Banbridge Academy, who were the last Ulster winners in 2014, were 2-0 winners over Bangor Grammar with goals from Eddie Rowe and Harry Lockhart while Sullivan Upper beat Regent House 3-2.

Today: Malone Playing Fields: 09:45 Newpark School v Sullivan Upper; 09:45 Villiers v Friends; 11:15 Bangor GS v Wesley College; 11:15; Kilkenny College v Banbridge Academy; 14:00 Friends v Newtown; 14:00 Newpark School v Regent House; 15:30 Banbridge Academy v Wesley College; 15:30; St Andrew’s College v Wallace HS; Deramore: 09:45; Newtown v MCB; 11:15; Wallace HS v Ashton School; 14:00 MCB v Villiers; 15:30 Bangor GS v Kilkenny College; Shaw’s Bridge: 09:45 Regent House v The High School; 11:15; RBAI v St Andrew’s College; 14:00 The High School v Sullivan Upper; 15:30 RBAI v Ashton School.