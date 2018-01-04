Ulster’s Rory Best back for crunch Leinster showdown

Ireland captain Rory Best will return for Ulster’s vital Pro14 game against Leinster at the RDS on Saturday.

The double Lion tourist’s injury which came in the November test series and was caused by a stamp on the leg which became infected and needed hospital treatment.

Best did play against the Dragons at the start of December coming off the bench on 51 minutes for John Andrew in the 32-32 draw but was forced to miss the back-to-back European matches with Harlequins. He also sat out the derby clashes with Connacht and Munster.

Best has only played three times for the province this season and hasn’t won a game in an Ulster shirt since a 23-7 victory over Connacht in December 2016.

He is joined in the pack by fellow Lion Iain Henderson, who sat out the win over Munster as did Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale, who also returns for the trip to Dublin.

Scrum coach Aaron Dundon is delighted to have the three internationals back as Ulster look to close the eight point gap Leinster have opened up over them at the top of the Conference B.

“They trained today, Hendo and Stockdale obviously missed the week due to the player welfare programme, Besty’s obviously been injured but he trained yesterday so, hopefully, they’re in contention to be picked for the game at the weekend,” said Dundon.

Irish lock Kieran Treadwell remains doubtful.