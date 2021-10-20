Ulster Hockey confirm U-16 female squads for 2021-22

Ulster Hockey has announced details of the under-16 squads for the 2021-22 season

Selection comes after a long period of assessments and all players who have made it onto their respective panels should be congratulated for their commitment and resilience after a difficult 18 months due to Covid restrictions.

Following discussions and consultations over the last number of months the format for the Interprovincial competitions has been revised and matches will take place throughout the season with a finals day for each age group in 2022.

Further details around Ulster’s hosting venues will be confirmed in due course.

Ulster U16 girls fixtures:

Sunday 14th November Ulster v Connacht (Three Rock Rovers)

Sunday 12th December Ulster v Leinster South (Three Rock Rovers)

Sunday 16th January Ulster v Leinster (Ulster)

Sunday 6th February Ulster v Munster (Three Rock Rovers)

Sunday 3rd April Finals Day

Ulster U16 girls Head Coach Davy Menaul: ‘We are all really looking forward to our opening game next month.

“With the new interpro format it allows for more contact time with the athletes and we can select from a bigger squad.

“This group have dedicated themselves to our programme to date and I look forward to watching the group continuing to progress and reach their full potential.”

Ulster Talent Coach Shirley McCay: “I am delighted to see our panels confirmed after a period of development sessions since the middle of June. Since the UK Lions series both groups have shown commitment to training and their progression since then has been wonderful to see.

“It is especially pleasing for us to have 28 girls and 30 boys in our squads, with 23 of these players with another year at U16 age group in 2022-23.

“Development at this age group is key and working with a bigger group allows us to engage more players for a longer period of time.

“We have quality and depth in these groups, and it certainly bodes well for the future of our underage programmes.

“The new structure of the interpros means that we can select from a larger panel and the same squad does not have to play in every game.

“I am looking forward to the coming months and wish all the players and staff the best of luck.”

Ulster U16 girls Panel 2021-22

Alyssa Boyd, Regent House School, Ards HC

Annie Cunningham, Royal School Armagh, Lurgan LHC

Callie McWhirter, Ballyclare High School, Mossley LHC

Charlie Bowman, Wallace HS, Lisnagarvey HC

Chloe Patton, Markethill High School, Armagh HC

Chrissy Hopkins, Friends’ School Lisburn, Lisnagarvey HC

Darcy Shields, Strathearn, Pegasus HC

Ellie Burgess, Grosvenor, Belfast Harlequins HC

Emily Crawford, Ballyclare Secondary, Mossley LHC

Erin Pim, Methodist College Belfast, Pegasus HC

Georgina McGuckin, Rainey Endowed

Grace Cowden, Ballyclare High School, Randalstown HC

Grace McCool, Royal School Armagh, Armagh HC

Holly Beckinsale, Belfast High School, Mossley LHC

Isla Allen, Larne Grammar, Larne HC

Joni Cunningham, Royal School Armagh, Lurgan LHC

Joy Duncan, Ballyclare High School, Mossley LHC

Kate Spillane, Rainey Endowed, Rainey HC

Katie Herron, Killicomaine Junior High School, Portadown LHC

Kia McCartney, Coleraine Grammar, Coleraine HC

Lily Gallagher, Royal School Dungannon, Dungannon HC

Lola Henderson, Rainey Endowed, Rainey HC

Rachel Beattie, Belfast Royal Academy, Mossley LHC

Rachel Lennon, Portadown College, Portadown LHC

Rebekah Lennon, Killicomaine Junior High School, Portadown LHC

Ruby Monaghan, Glenlola, Bangor HC

Scarlett Taylor, Royal School Armagh, Armagh HC