SCHOOLS’ HOCKEY: Banbridge Academy bid to retain senior title

Having finally got their hands on the Ulster Senior Schoolgirls Shield last year, Banbridge Academy will look to hold on to it when they meet Rainey Endowed School in Wednesday’s final at Stormont, Belfast (2PM).

In what will be only their third appearance in the final - they lost in the 2015 showpiece - Banbridge have a good look about them and easily booked their place in back-to-back finals with a 2-0 win over Sullivan Upper.

Bann have preivously defeated Lurgan College and Royal School Armagh en route to the semi-finals.

Rainey Endowed, Magherafelt, have featured in two previous finals but have yet to lift the trophy.

Rainey defeated Friends’ School Lisburn 2-0 in the other semi-final and will be up for the test against Acacdemy.