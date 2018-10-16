WATCH: Ulster's Dan McFarland and Rory Best look ahead to the Euro tie against Racing 92

Ulster could not have asked for a better start to their Heineken Champions Cup pool four campaign than beating Leicester Tigers 24-10 in Belfast.

But now they face a stiffer challenge when they travel to Paris to take on last year's beaten finalists, Racing 92.

As well as the usual challenges of playing a French Top14 side, Ulster will be playing on a 4G surface - and the game will be indoors as well!

Head coach Dan McFarland and captain Rory Best give their early thoughts on the challenge ahead.

Ulster captain Rory Best in action against Leicester Tigers

