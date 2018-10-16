WATCH: Ulster's Dan McFarland and Rory Best look ahead to the Euro tie against Racing 92

Ulster could not have asked for a better start to their Heineken Champions Cup pool four campaign than beating Leicester Tigers 24-10 in Belfast.

But now they face a stiffer challenge when they travel to Paris to take on last year's beaten finalists, Racing 92.

As well as the usual challenges of playing a French Top14 side, Ulster will be playing on a 4G surface - and the game will be indoors as well!

Head coach Dan McFarland and captain Rory Best give their early thoughts on the challenge ahead.