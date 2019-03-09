VIDEO: Banbridge captain Michael Cromie upbeat as his side beat Ballymena at Eaton Park in AIL Division 1B

Banbridge won this Ulster derby after a battle at Eaton Park as they saw off Ballymena 31-27

The home side got off to a great start as they scored early on. Pressure on the Banbridge line resulted in John Andrew crashing over.

Michael Cromie

Tim Small converted to give his side a 7-0 lead and the home side were looking relaxed and in control

There day got better slightly later as they were awarded a penalty try after putting the Bann scrum under pressure. Small converted and Ballymena were 14-0 to the good.

Bann fought back and winger Conor Field raced down the wing to score in the corner.

It was a great try from the winger who showed great pace and determination to make the line but questions will be asked of the Ballymena defence

The conversation was missed the game was now 14-5.

The home side then added a penalty to make it 17-5 at the break.

After the break Ballymena's JJ McKee was shown a yellow card and the game swung in Banbridge's favour.

Bann's Michael Lowry then crossed the Ballymena line to make it 17-10 before Field scored his second try of the game to make it 17-15 after a Ballymena mistake.

The conversation was added and it was 17-17.

Ballymena then got back in front as they kicked a penalty to make it 20-17.

Then Banbridge's Field got his third try of the day after evading several tacklers on his way to the line to make it 22-20.

Field is an elusive runner and he was giving the Ballymena defence a bit of a run around.

Bann then scored another try through captain Michael Cromie before Ballymena pulled one back near the death through Michael Stronge but the visitors held on to win 31-27.

It was a disappointing result for Ballymena which leaves them rooted to the bottom on the table while the win moves Armagh up to sixth in the league standings.