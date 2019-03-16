Rory Best: Mixed emotions for Ireland hooker as he signs off on Six Nations

Rory Best will sign off on an incredible Guinness Six Nations Championship career when he leads Ireland out at the Principlaity Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon(2.45pm).

His 117th apperance in the green jersey - his 64th in the Six Nations - will be his last in the Championship if he does decide to retire as indicated last week after the World Cup in the Autumn.

It is a poignant day for both him and Ireland head coach, Joe Schmidt, who will also stand down after the global event in Japan.

The 36-year-old captain - today will be his 33rd occasion to lead the side out - has achieved two Grand Slams, been on numerous Championship wining sides and a brace of wins over World Champions New Zealand - he only has one thing missing which he can address later this year.

For today though, the perfect way to sign off would be a win over Wales in Cardiff.

“It’s an incredible tournament that’s been incredibly good to me,” said Best.

“Barring the Aviva Stadium there’s no other place I’d rather play my final Six Nations game

“Thinking about not having little moments are what will make you emotional.

“One part of me will really miss occasions like this, but another will be a bit relieved when it’s all over, that I can enjoy the day.

“Tomorrow, trying to force a pre-match meal down your neck, you’re really nervous and you’d really rather be anywhere else than that room in that moment.

“And my mum and dad haven’t enjoyed and Ireland game since 2005 with nerves,” added Best.