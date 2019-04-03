Rory Best lauds Jack McGrath’s move to Ulster

Captain Rory Best said it shows the progress Ulster are making when they can attract a British Lion and Irish international to the ranks.

Ulster confirmed on Tuesday that Leinster prop Jack McGrath had agreed terms to switch Provinces this summer.

The Irish international will be a huge asset to the Ulster front row.

Ulster went toe-to-toe with defending champions Leinster on Saturday in a European Champions Cup quarter-final tie.

Eventually losing 21-18 after a thrilling encounter in Dublin, the Ulster performance has given notice of their progress this season and the intention for the future.

Rumours of a McGrath switch had been circulating for some time, but in what can be described as an excellent piece of business by operations director, Bryn Cunningham, the deal was finally done.

Best, who is set to be sidelined for several weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage in last weekend’s European tie, hailed the signing.

“To have a British Lion, Irish international and a top bloke coming to Ulster speaks volumes for where we are going.

McGrath sees the move North - where he joins several Leinster players including fellow Irish international Jordi Murphy - as continuing to progress his international career.