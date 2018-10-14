Rory Best hails Ulster's battling display in Euro win over Leicester Tigers

Skipper Rory Best hailed Ulster's second-half display as they dug in for a vital 24-10 win over Leicester Tigers to kick-start their Heineken Champions Cup campaign.

Tries from Alan O'Connor, Will Addison and Jacob Stockdale ensured four points for the Irish province on a miserable Saturday night in Belfast.

Best was pleased with Ulster's grit and determination in getting a win which halted a two-game losing run - including a record defeat at Munster - ahead of the beginning of their European campaign.

"It was a really, really tough game," said the Ulster and Ireland skipper. "But we had to front up and that's a win we're really happy with.

"It was about having the confidence and courage and you do feel pressure without getting points, but the way we went about our business in the second half, that told eventually."

Ulster turned down two kick-able penalties in the first half which Best explained was all about setting down a marker for how they wanted to win the game.

"We put a lot of hard work into the first half and probably the scoreline (Ulster trailed 3-0) didn't reflect that.

"We didn't get the scores we wanted during the yellow card period (George Ford was sin-binned in the 20th minute) but that took a lot out of them."

As for failing to get a bonus-point win, Best added: "Ultimately we put ourselves in the position (to get a fourth try) and we now have to hope that doesn't become a problem for us come January."

Ulster now face Racing 92 in Paris in the second round of pool games.