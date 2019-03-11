Rory Best enjoys a joke with Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt after French win

Ireland captain Rory Best said winning against France would be the way any player would want to sign off their last home game in the Six Nations.

The 36-year-old Ulsterman had revealed 24 hours earlier that the World Cup later this year would almost certainly be the end for him in terms of his international playing career.

But at Sunday's post match press conference following the 26-14 win over France - the evergreen hooker scoring a try in the bonus point victory - Best revealed the reason for his decision, much to the amusement of head coach Joe Schmidt.

