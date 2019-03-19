Ireland Grand Slam trio are named in Ulster squad bound for USA

Three of the Ireland U20 Grand Slam Six Nations champions were included on the Ulster ‘A’ squad which has arrived in America to take part in the Cara Cup.

David McCann and Callum Reid, who featured throughout Ireland’s successful campaign which climaxed with a win over Wales in Colwyn Bay last Friday are both named in the forwards.

Iwan Hughes, who was called up to the Irish matchday 23 last week but was an unused replaced is included in the backs.

Ulster will face Connacht Eagles on Wednesday at Union Point Sports Complex in Weymouth.

At the same venue on Sunday, they will take on the New England Free Jacks - in the inaugural competition in Massachusetts.

Ulster coaches Kieran Campbell and Willie Anderson have selected a mixture of Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy players, club players and have added in some experience with those who have featured in the senior Ulster side.

The Free Jacks, who are already a member club of Major League Rugby but will compete in the league for the first time in 2020, are hosting the four Irish Province’s ‘A’ teams in the ‘Cara Cup’ competition as they look to create further interest in the game.

Connacht Eagles took on the Free Jacks at the weekend, winning 38-7.

After Ulster ‘A’ play their matches, Leinster and Munster’s respective ‘A’ teams will arrive to play games up to April 14.

Nine members of the Ulster Academy feature in the side selected to travel while there is some experience in the inclusion of senior Ulster squad players Ross Kane, Caleb Montgomery, Jonny McPhillips and Jack Owens.

Ulster ‘A’ squad:

Forwards: Claytan Milligan, Zack McCall, Callum Reid, Corrie Barrett, Peter Cooper, Ross Kane, Jack Regan, Bradley Luney, JJ McKee, Charlie Clarke, Joe Dunleavy, David McCann, Marcus Rea, Caleb Montgomery.

Backs: Michael Stronge, Lewis Finlay, Graham Curtis, Bruce Houston, Johnny McPhilips, Jack Owens, Ben Power, Stewart Moore, Iwan Hughes, Ben McCaughey.