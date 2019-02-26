Dromore High battle back to defeat Limavaday and lift Schools’ Trophy

Dromore High School lifted the first of this season’s Danske Bank Schools’ Cup senior trophies yesterday.

In the Trophy final, Dromore came from 10-7 behind to defeat Limavady Grammar 14-10.

John McMichael opened the scoring for Limavady with a try, James Howe converting.

Dromore’s Josh Patterson then crossed for a try, converted by Rhys Dale.

But Limavady went into the interval 10-7 ahead after a Howe penalty.

The keenly contested final continued but there was only one score in the second half.

Sam Farley crossed for a try and Dale converted to give Dromore the honours.