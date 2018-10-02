Bannbridge ready for AIL clash with Old Belvedere

Banbridge Coach Simon McKinstry is in a buoyant mood ahead of this Saturday’s All-Ireland League clash with Old Belvedere.

McKinstry knows that the Bann players involved with Ulster and Ulster ‘A’ will not be available for that game but he was still striking a confident note for the game in Dublin.

“All in all I’m pretty happy with the way we’re progressing,” he said.

“We had been missing Jonny Little but he was back in the centre against Armagh and his organisational skills made such a big difference.

“Matthew Laird came back after injury to make a good contribution and Paul Ross showed that he still has a lot to offer the Firsts.”

Two tries in the last three minutes saw Banbridge overhaul Armagh and maintain their challenge for the Ulster Premiership title last time out.

“It was good to get the win, but I was pleased with the way we went about our business,” said McKinstry.

“It was good to have Stuart Cromie back in the front row - that helped to steady things up.

“Ross Haughey had his best game for the Firsts on the other side of the front row and (hooker) Paul Ross played very well.

“He put himself about, made a few big tackles, so I was very happy with his performance,” added McKinstry.