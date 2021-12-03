Heroic defence Bann men earn them win over Rainey 2nds

After numerous waves of attack and despite some heroic defence from the Bann men, Rainey finally scored a converted try in the corner.

This early setback seemed to breathe life into Bann as they began to grow into the game with some big carries from Johnny Murray and Alex Porter creating a platform for the team to play off.

The classy Ben Thompson was able to keep the Rainey defence guessing with a mixture of clever kicks and unleashing his backline who seemed to gain yards with every carry.

This increased pressure and territory from Bann could have resulted in a try on a number of occasions but they would have to settle for single Jonny Martin penalty to end the half 10-3 down.

The second half picked up where the first left off with huge carries and hits being put in from both sides.

Keith Adams was confrontational in both attack and defence, an example which the team followed.

The game started to open up with penetrating runs from Cameron Martin and Willy Taylor resulting in Bann winning a penalty which Jonny Martin slotted between the posts, bringing the score to 10-6.

Rainey fought back though and could have been in for a try on several occasions were it not for the heroic defence of the Bann back three.

However Bann weathered this storm thanks to some excellent exit kicks from Harry Patterson, and the game began to turn back to into Bann’s favour.

Some slick play from Thompson almost had the elusive Jordan Mount over the try-line but he was stopped just short thanks to some frantic Rainey defence.

Bann kept knocking on the door however and the moment of magic came with just over ten minutes left on the clock.

From 10 yards out from the try-line, Patterson performed a cheeky chip over the top of the Rainey defence and collected superbly to cross the line and bring Bann into the lead for the first time in the game.

Martin added the extras and Bann found themselves leading 10-13 with just ten minutes left on the clock.

The physicality of the game was starting to take its toll however, and having lost Ryan Ringland earlier in the match, Bann now saw another experienced player leave the field with an injury to Taylor.

However the young bucks stood up to the task at hand with some big plays coming from Karl Heslip and Stuart Totten to help Bann see out the hard-fought win.