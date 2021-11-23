Pupils produce strong performances at championships
The Ulster Short Course Swimming Championships are the pinnacle of the sport’s Short Course season in Ulster and the qualifying times to even get to the championships are tough.
It’s an amazing achievement just to be able to swim at these Championships.
With the backdrop of Covid this is the first time these Championships have been held in two years.
The competition ran over three days, 5th to 7th November and was held in the newly built Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre in Belfast.
There was great representation from Banbridge Academy pupils, representing both Lurgan ASC and Banbridge ASC.
From the school representing Banbridge ASC was:
Rachel Blemmings, 50 and 100 Breaststroke
Alana Burns-Atkin, 200 Breaststroke, 800 Free, 50, 100 and 200 Butterfly
Lauren Burns-Atkin, 50, 100, and 200 Breaststroke
Sarah Macauley, 100 Butterfly, 200 Backstroke
Katie MacFarlane, 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke
Anna McKernan, 200 and 400 Free, 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke
Adam Wilson, 100 Breaststroke, 400IM, 200 Butterfly
Finlay Wright, 100, 200, 400 and 800 Free
From the school representing Lurgan ASC:
Zachary Black, 50, 100 and 200 Breaststroke, 100 and 200IM
Aimee Dawson, 400, 800 and 1500 Free
Overall, from these Banbridge Academy swimmers there was:
Personal bests - 20
Finalists - 8
The standard of swimming was excellent, with tight races and some swimmers just missing out on finals by the slimmest of margins.