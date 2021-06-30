BSB Oulton Park: Simon Reid perplexed by strange race one crash

Reid was left perplexed by a crash in race one at the Cheshire circuit after he slid off his Yamaha at Lodge corner while holding seventh place on the first lap.

The 25-year-old, who qualified seventh, escaped unscathed and regrouped for the second race on Sunday, when he had to start from 13th on the grid.

Reid, though, made up rapid ground on the first lap and gained more positions throughout the race to finish eighth.

Simon Reid on the Quattro Plant Group-supported Yamaha R6 at Oulton Park. Picture: David Yeomans Photography.

“We struggled at the test day here, so we went to work and significantly improved the set-up,” Reid said.

“This gave me good confidence. I probably had more in me during qualifying but I made a good step with my pace and felt I could continue that, which we did. In race one I got a good start into fifth and was running inside the front group, but I crashed out of seventh at Lodge. I didn’t feel I made a mistake and we aren’t sure what happened, so it was very frustrating as I felt I had the pace.”

In race two, the Co Down rider said he had too much work to do from 13th on the grid, although Reid is taking heart from his battling ride to salvage some points.

“Starting from 13th I had plenty of work to do and I did get a good start and made up as many places as I could,” he said.

“I got into a good battle and enjoyed it but this allowed the front group to stretch away, even when we were matching their pace.

“It’s maybe not the way we wanted to start the year but I know I have the speed and things will come. So now we focus on Donington this coming weekend.”

Round two of the Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship takes place at this weekend’s British World Superbike meeting at Donington Park.

