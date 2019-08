Stephanie Meadow fired a three-under par during Thursday's opening day at the World Invitational Golf event being staged at Galgorm Castle and Massereene.

Playing on the Galgorm course Meadow's hit back-to-back birdies on the first two holes before finishing up three shots behind women's leader England's Eleanor Givens.

Meadow's gave her reaction afterwards and was delighted with the solid start ahead of playing the Massereene course on Friday.