WATCH: Some of the action on day one of the FIH Series final featuring Ireland women against Malaysia

Ireland opened their FIH Series Final group game with a 2-1 win over Malaysia.

The girls in green were well supported by a good crowd at Havelock Park.

Today they face Czech Republic before taking on Singapore on Tuesday when they should hopefully progress to the semi-finals on Saturday

A goalmouth scramble during the Ireland v Malaysia game

