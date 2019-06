Sarah Hawkshaw was among the goalscorers as Ireland won 4-0 against Czech Republic to secure their place in Sunday's final of the FIH Series Finals at Banbridge.

Shirley McCay, Zoe Wilson and Anna O'Flanaghan were the other goal scorers as Ireland set up a finale against South Korea at Havelock Park.

The win ensures Ireland will also qualify and host one of the Olympic Qualifying tournaments later this year.

Hawkshaw reflects on the win as well as talking rugby and GAA.