Watch: A memorable day for Ulster captain Rory Best

Ulster captain Rory Best led his side out to Kingspan Stadium on Saturday and to a 21-13 victory over Connacht in a Guinness PRO14 semi-final qualifier.

On the occasion of his last game at the famous Belfast venue which he has graced for 15 years, he got a rousing reception from the packed stadium.

Best will retire from the professional game when Ireland's participation in the Rugby World Cup in Japan this autumn ends.

And while it was a Kingspan farewell to remember in the win over Connacht, Best and the squad will now target a PRO14 final when they meet Glasgow at Scotstoun in the semi-final on May 17.