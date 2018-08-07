Ulster GP: Practice, race schedule and roads closing times

Practice for the MCE Ulster Grand Prix gets underway on Wednesday, August 8. The schedule for race week is as follows:

MCE Ulster GP Practice and Race Schedule

Wednesday, August 8

MCE Ulster Grand Prix Practice

Roads closed 10am-9:30pm

Thursday, August 9

MCE Ulster Grand Prix practice and racing

Roads closed 10am-9:30pm

Thursday Race Order:

1. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Supersport

2. DGH Recovery Services Supertwin

3. Belfast International Airport Ultra-Lightweight/Lightweight

4. Circle K Airport Road Service Station Superbike

Saturday, August 11

Roads closed 9:30am-8:30pm

MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix

Saturday Race Order:

1. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Superstock

2. Centra Whitemountain Service Station Supersport

3. Plant Lubrication NI Ultra-Lightweight/ Lightweight

4. MMB Surfacing UGP Superbike

5. Team Air Power Supersport

6. Maxwell Freight Services Supertwins

7. Around A Pound Superbike