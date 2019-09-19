Success for Banbridge Academy 1st XV Rugby Team

Banbridge Academy 1st XV have won the Gary Clarke Memorial Trophy, hosted by Lurgan Rugby Club.

side and drew 0-0 and then defeated Lurgan College 5-0, try from No.8 and Captain Adam Hanna.

The Academy boys were tied with Friends’ but won the Cup on the basis of tries, three tries to one.

Captain Adam Hanna and the Team were delighted to lift the Cup and Adam was also named player of the Tournament. A great start to the season and a credit to Mr Leslie, Roy Stevenson and the entire coaching team – the first silverware of the season for the Academy.