Steven Donnelly and Sean McComb to make professional debuts at Windsor Park

Elite amateurs Steven Donnelly and Sean McComb will begin their professional careers on the ground-breaking Windsor Park card in Belfast on August 18.

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Donnelly debuts at light-middleweight while former Northern Ireland captain McComb is handed a chance to shine in his hometown.

The pair will join the likes of Carl Frampton, Tyson Fury and Paddy Barnes on the Windsor Park show.

And Donnelly is delighted to be making his professional debut on the huge Belfast show.

“It’s great. I just can’t wait. You want a big stage to make your debut on and this time last year, it’s strange to think I was ready to give it all up. Now I’ve trained hard and it’s a huge pro debut on the table.

“Belfast is definitely turning into the fight capital of Europe. You’ve all the talented fighters turning pro and MTK Global are making the moves. I just can’t wait to get in there and start showing what I can do.

“Michael Conlan’s homecoming was a great atmosphere but Windsor Park holds many more than The SSE Arena and will be packed to the rafters. It’s just a great occasion and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

McComb said: “I’m eager to fight at Windsor Park. I know it can be a bad thing that you try and push it too hard to look good. I’ll be completely relaxed and I won’t be looking for a knockout.

“A lot of people have a lot of time for me in Belfast because I’m a genuine guy.

“I just get on and don’t call people out or have an ego about me. I get on well with everyone. I’m expecting a good atmosphere.

“It’s massive to be part of something like this on your debut.

“There are so many great fighters – Carl Frampton, Tyson Fury, Paddy Barnes and loads more – and they’re all on the same bill. It’s huge to be on this card and I’m proud to be on the bill.”