St Angelo hosts penultimate round of Ulster Superbike Championship

The penultimate round of the Ulster Superbike Championship takes place on Saturday with the Enniskillen Revival short circuit meeting at St Angelo in County Fermanagh.

Randalstown’s Gerard Kinghan wrapped up the title at the David Wood Memorial meeting at Bishopscourt last month, but the newly crowned champion will be aiming to continue his impressive run of form on his Kawasaki ZX-10R.

Alistair Kirk will be out to consolidate the runner-up spot after providing Kinghan with his toughest opposition this season.

The Dromara rider halted Kinghan’s run of ten consecutive Superbike wins at Bishopscourt when he claimed victory in race three.

Third place in the final standings remains up for grabs between Ryan Gibson Aaron Armstrong.

In the Supersport class, Jason Lynn should put the outcome beyond doubt on his Walter Bell Yamaha R6 at the airfield circuit.

Lynn holds an advantage of 91 points over Christian Elkin with two rounds remaining.

Randalstown-based Elkin is poised to secure second place overall, although Kia McGreevy and Mark Conlin are battling it out for third spot.

Along with Superbike champion Kinghan, Ballymoney’s Paul Robinson has also clinched the Moto3 title as he prepares for his final races.

Robinson will hang up his leathers for good following the Sunflower Trophy meeting later this month, although he plans to remain involved in the sport next year, when he hopes to run his own team.

Gary McCoy (Lightweight Supersport) and Josh Rae (125 Young Guns) also won their respective titles in the previous round at Bishopscourt, but the action promises to be no less frantic tomorrow.

McCoy also has the chance to add the Supertwins title if he can fend off Cahal Graham at the final two rounds.

Denver Robb, who entered the class late this year, has charged up to third place after a fine run of five victories.

There is everything to play for in the Pre Injection class, with Johnny Irwin holding a narrow lead over Derek O’Donell, while the Production Twins Championship is also in the balance, with Jonny Hanna out to maintain his lead over Kevin Lavery and Adam Crooks.

Practice on Saturday is scheduled to commence at 9am with the first race due at 11am.

Admission is £10, with children under 12 free.