Sporting success through the generations for a local family

Congratulations to New-Bridge past pupil, Katie Canniford, who has been appointed as Ladies Captain of the Rowing Team in Dundee University.

Katie is in her third year of nursing. Katie’s sister Rachael Canniford, first year student QUB in nursing has also achieved sporting success. Past pupil Rachel with her cousins, Andrea Fletcher, past pupil Sarah Malone (LLB McGee) and Laura Fletcher were on the winning team of the Ladies Down Junior Championships recently. Aghaderg will now represent Down in the Ulster quarter final match against Antrim Winners St Mary’s Aghogil. It is 30 years since the cup has been in Aghaderg at which time Katie and Rachel’s mum, Dolores Canniford and Sarah’s mum, Alison Lennon Malone played on the winning team.